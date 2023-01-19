People are committed to restoring democracy: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the entire nation has woken up against the government's attempt to establish a one-party rule in the country.

"People have been united under the leadership of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman. They are committed to restoring democracy. We will win this fight," he said yesterday after paying floral tributes at the tomb of BNP founder and former president of the country Ziaur Rahman in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka.

Leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate bodies were also present there on the occasion of Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary.

Describing Ziaur Rahman as the architect of modern Bangladesh and a proponent of multi-party democracy in the country, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Ziaur Rahman was the leader of the people. He guided the country in its darkest hours.

"He led the country from the front. The people of Bangladesh learned to dream again after being re-energised by his leadership power. He also introduced the free market economy in the country," said Fakhrul.

The BNP leader further said that Ziaur Rahman laid the foundation for the development of modern Bangladesh.

BNP standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Mirza Abbas, Abdul Moyeen Khan, and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku were also present among others at the event.