Peaceful political rallies can be held, any programme hampering election process not allowed: EC

Political events can be held only if held peacefully but all programmes that may threaten or obstruct the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sang elections cannot be held, Election Commissioner (EC) Md Alamgir said today.

"There is no anti-election act in our law. According to the law, law enforcement will take action if someone obstructs, threatens, or intimidates the voting process. I am repeating the same thing - if anyone is holding a peaceful rally, they can do it according to the rules of the state. Political rallies can held, but it has to be peaceful," he said while speaking with journalists at the Election Commission (EC) building on Wednesday (13 December).

Earlier, the EC had instructed not to hold any kind of meetings and gatherings except for the election campaign from 18 December.

The official also said the electoral code of conduct has to be followed.

"If anyone obstructs the election process then it is a crime according to our law. In that context, we have written a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs so that there is a fair and peaceful environment for the elections. It cannot be done if someone has given any anti-voting showdown or program.

EC Alamgir said, "BNP any political party, if they say they will not participate in the polls, tell the voters not to vote, we have no say in that matter. But if someone commits any terrorist act like burning, or cutting the railway line, then it cannot be allowed."

Regarding political rallies, he said, "The Ministry of Home Affairs will give permit about holding rallies, it is not our concern."

A letter in this regard signed by EC Deputy Secretary Md Atiyar Rahman has been sent to the senior secretary of the Public Security Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

From 18 December till the end of the campaigning period, the EC has instructed to take necessary measures to prevent everyone from implementing any type of meeting, gathering or any other type of political programme other than election campaigning.