Paying tribute at grave having no corpse is a distortion of history: Minister

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said paying homage at a grave having no corpse is nothing but a distortion of history.

"Ziaur Rahman's followers can respect him. But none would be allowed to confuse the nation by paying tribute at a place where there is no corpse. We don't want any lies on Zia's dead body as his killers had vanished the corpse," he said while unveiling the cover of the book titled 'Operation Jackpot' at the conference room of his ministry on Wednesday.

Addressing BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the minister said, "Show the photo of the body of Ziaur Rahman as you had seen his dead body. Will there be no photograph of the body of a late president?"

"Operation Jackpot" is a book of research that features the organisational structure of the liberation war, as well as the heroic operations of the naval commandos. It also features the biography of the adventurous naval commandos who took part in the operation.

Mohammad Shahjahan Kabir (Birpratik) is the author of the book.

The minister said, "We wrote to the Speaker of the parliament, seeking her order to remove all the unmarked graves or other illegal structures around the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban area."

The government has decided to keep the heroism of those who took part in the 1971 war of independence with narratives in their voices titled 'Birgantha in the voice of war heroes' with 15 to 20 minutes duration, he added.

Moreover, the minister reiterated that a movie based on the 'Operation Jackpot' of the 1971 Liberation War will be produced.

The historic "Operation Jackpot" is the simultaneous attacks launched by the Mukti Bahini Naval Commandos on the Chittagong, Mongla, Chandpur, and Narayanganj ports against the combined forces of Pakistani soldiers, marines, and navy, which drowned twenty-six gunboats.

Bangladesh Muktijoddha Nou Commando Association organised the event, with its vice-chairman, Habibul Haque Khokon, in the chair.

Khwaja Mia, secretary to the Liberation War Affairs Ministry, also attended the event.