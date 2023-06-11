Participate in election to see whether you even get 10% votes: Information minister to BNP

Politics

UNB
11 June, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 08:58 am

Information Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud has asked BNP to participate in the election to check its popularity and to check whether it gets even 10% of the vote.

"We don't want a walkover in the next election. You come to the electoral game, we want to win by playing. Awami League wants to score goals but BNP wants to run away from the game," he said while addressing a condolence meeting for former president of Chattogram South Awami League Moslem Uddin Ahmed and Boalkhali Upazila former chairman Nurul Alam, as the chief guest.

Boalkhali Upazila Awami League organized the programme at the Sirajul Islam Degree College ground in Chattogram.

Hasan, the Chattogram-7 lawmaker, said, "BNP now has two fears. One is elections, the other is people. That is why their leaders, including the BNP secretary general, have become upset. Especially after the announcement of the new US visa policy, the BNP's head has become even worse. Because now BNP will no longer be able to talk about resisting and boycotting the election, it has to participate in the election."

"Why will people vote for BNP?" he asked, adding, "BNP burnt 3,500 people. Of these, 500 people died in the fire. About 4,000 cars were burnt and people's property was burnt. They attacked the police. BNP is afraid to go to the people for this."

Presided over by Boalkhali Awami League President Nurul Amin Chowdhury and moderated by General Secretary Upazila Chairman Rezaul Karim, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Chattogram City Awami League Organizing Secretary Noman Al Mahmud, among others.

