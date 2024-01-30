Parliament imbalanced, won't be able to operate flawlessly: GM Quader 

Politics

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 07:11 pm

Related News

Parliament imbalanced, won't be able to operate flawlessly: GM Quader 

“Following the election, 75% of the seats now belong to the government party. 21% are independent. They are also almost a government party. Only 3-4% are opposition party members," he said

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 07:11 pm
File photo of Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader. Photo: Collected

There is no balance between the number of ruling party and opposition lawmakers in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad which will make it incapable of carrying out its responsibilities flawlessly, GM Quader, the opposition leader in the parliament said today (30 January).

"Our intention was that both sides would be equal… Then there would be an equal fight between them. There will be arguments and debates focusing on their own opinions. Parliament will decide in favour of the people. This is the purpose of the parliament," he said after congratulating Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on her appointment as the Speaker in the maiden session of the parliament.

Referring to the results of the 12th JS polls, the opposition leader said, "The parliament is a meeting place for all parties. There is the government party on one side, the opposition party is on the other side.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Following the election, 75% of the seats now belong to the ruling party. 21% are independent members. They are also almost part of the ruling party. Only 3-4% are opposition party members.

"There is a lack of balance in seat distribution. It lacks symmetry," he said.

Referring to the colours – green and red – of the national flag, the opposition leader said, "If the government party is called red, then this parliament is completely red. The green is just a splash. It will be difficult to find the whole nation in this parliament. How far the present parliament will be able to represent the nation is a matter of concern."

Bangladesh / Top News

GM Quader / Bangladesh / Parliament

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

7h | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

13h | Panorama
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

19m | Videos
Ekushe book fair stall construction work is over how much?

Ekushe book fair stall construction work is over how much?

2h | Videos
What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

3h | Videos
United stands divided

United stands divided

4h | Videos