Parliament imbalanced, won't be able to operate flawlessly: GM Quader 

There is no balance between the number of ruling party and opposition lawmakers in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad which will make it incapable of carrying out its responsibilities flawlessly, GM Quader, the opposition leader in the parliament said today (30 January).

"Our intention was that both sides would be equal… Then there would be an equal fight between them. There will be arguments and debates focusing on their own opinions. Parliament will decide in favour of the people. This is the purpose of the parliament," he said after congratulating Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on her appointment as the Speaker in the maiden session of the parliament.

Referring to the results of the 12th JS polls, the opposition leader said, "The parliament is a meeting place for all parties. There is the government party on one side, the opposition party is on the other side.

"Following the election, 75% of the seats now belong to the ruling party. 21% are independent members. They are also almost part of the ruling party. Only 3-4% are opposition party members.

"There is a lack of balance in seat distribution. It lacks symmetry," he said.

Referring to the colours – green and red – of the national flag, the opposition leader said, "If the government party is called red, then this parliament is completely red. The green is just a splash. It will be difficult to find the whole nation in this parliament. How far the present parliament will be able to represent the nation is a matter of concern."