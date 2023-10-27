Panic grips capital city as AL and BNP flex muscles ahead of Saturday's rallies

Supporters of BNP gather at Nayapaltan on 27 October ahead of the party's rally on 28 October 2023. Photo: UNB

Tension gripped the capital city on Friday on the eve of Saturday's do-or-die rallies called by the country's arch political rivals – the ruling Awami League and the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Similar rallies have also been planned for Saturday by Jamaat-e-Islami and a host of other smaller opposition parties.

Thousands of law enforcers – police, RAB and other agencies – have been deployed in the capital city to prevent any possible violence during the rallies. Many are manning the check-posts set up in different parts of the city and its outskirts. Police were seen checking passengers on board buses bound for Dhaka. Entrances to the city are being manned by security forces.

The AL and the BNP have got permissions from Dhaka Metropolitan Police to hold their protests at their respective venues. Jamaat, however, did not get any go ahead from DMP.

The BNP, Jamaat and other opposition groups demand that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina steps down, dissolve the parliament and hand over power to a non-partisan administration to oversee the upcoming national election and make it free and fair. The election is due first week of January. BNP also demands an unconditional release of its ailing chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The government has rejected the opposition demand and vowed to go ahead with holding the polls citing constitutional obligation. It says the current constitution does not allow unelected individuals to run any interim government for holding the vote.

As the political standoff continued many AL leaders and activists gathered in front of the party's office at Bangabandhu Avenue where its General Secretary Obaidul Quader warned BNP against creating any anarchy on Saturday.

"BNP is threatening violence, but we shall not allow it to happen," he told his party members.

Thousands of BNP leaders and activists, meanwhile, made it to Naya Palton in front of the party's central office. They arrived early fearing what they alleged police and AL obstructions. By afternoon, many of them started sitting on the street in preparation for Saturday's protest they called the Grand Rally.

Both parties have pledged making their rallies peaceful.

"Our Grand Rally will be peaceful," said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. "This is the beginning of the final phase of our movement. We shall win."

Business people, civil society leaders and city dwellers also want the political parties to carry out their programmes peacefully and without violence.

Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), urged the political parties to avoid clashes to keep the economy going.

He said the businesses and commerce need a stable and conducive political environment for growth. Since all political parties have commitments for the welfare of the people, they should maintain stability to achieve that goal, he told UNB when asked about Saturday's programmes.

Ali Imam Majumder, former cabinet secretary, in comments to UNB on Friday, hoped both major political parties' gatherings will be held peacefully.

"I hope both the parties – BNP and Awami League – will conclude their gatherings without any untoward incidents," he told UNB.

He observed that in the past such rallies were held without any confrontation. So, this time they will hold rallies in the same manner.

Ahmed Ali, a rickshaw puller in Uttara, appeared very worried though.

"Both parties are bent on holding their programmes come what may," said the 50-year-old man. "What I worry most is that another round of violence will make our living more difficult."