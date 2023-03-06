Panchagarh mayhem is part of BNP's countrywide chaos: Hasan

BSS
06 March, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 08:08 pm

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said BNP and their allies are hatching conspiracies across the country in different ways and the recent Panchagarh mayhem incident is not an isolated incident.

"BNP and their allies are busy with hatching conspiracies across the country. The fundamentalist groups, with which BNP does politics, try to create chaos. And the Panchagarh mayhem is not an isolated incident," he told reporters, replying to a query at the meeting room of his ministry at Secretariat here.

The minister said BNP indulges in communal politics. Those who attack the Ahmadiyya community are in the register of police and most of the attackers are BNP supporters. They had created a chaos and carried out attacks and two men were killed by the attackers, he added.

Hasan said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir gave statement after two days of the incident to avoid their responsibility. In fact, BNP and Jamaat are responsible for the attacks, he added.
Replying to another query over a comment of the BNP leader on fire incident at a Rahingya camp, the minister said the government has given the Rohingyas shelter and ensured their treatment, food, education and all other facilities. The incident is under investigation - whether it is sabotage or part of creating anarchy, he said.

On the other hand, he said, the incidents of Science Lab and Sitakunda were accidents. But hearing the statement of Mirza Fakhrul, it seems that he will tell that the government is responsible if someone's stove catches fire, he added.

He said the accidents are really unexpected and unfortunate. The government is determined to take actions against the persons responsible for those incidents, said Hasan.
Earlier, the minister exchanged views with newly-elected executive committee members of Bangladesh Photo Journalists Association (BPA).

In his address, Hasan said photojournalism is a very crucial aspect in the mass media and there are many timeless photo journalists in the world. The photo journalists took many rare pictures during the great Liberation War, he added.

The photojournalists capture the contemporary issues and the history. Even, some photos open the third eye of a society, said Hasan.

BPA president Indrajit Kumar Ghosh, vice presidents Nasim Sikder and Jahid Uddin Ahmed Saimon, general secretary Kazi Borhan Uddin, joint secretaries Babul Talukder and Delowar Hossain Badal, treasurer Abdul Aziz Faruqui, organizing secretary Mobarrak Hossain, publicity secretary Abdullah Al Momin, sports secretary M Khokan Sikder, office secretary Md Rafiqul Islam and members Al Amin Lion, Md Mohubar Rahman, Mashiur Rahman Suman and SA Masum, among others, took part in the meeting.

