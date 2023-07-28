We will block your routes: Quader responds to BNP's sit-in announcement

The Awami League is ready to stop the BNP's announced sit-in programme at Dhaka entry points on Saturday, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said.

"Heard you (BNP) will block the roads. You will take positions at the entrance of Dhaka. We will block your routes. Do not frown your eyes [at us]. Our roots are very deep in this soil," he said addressing the peace rally organised by the ruling party's three major affiliates at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram in the capital on Friday.

Quader, also the Roads Transport and Bridges minister, lambasted BNP's Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman as a 'thief' during his speech.

"Tarique Rahman told Fakhrul that there will be no shortage of money for their movement," Quader alleged, questioning, "Where did Tarique get so much money?."

He also alleged that the BNP has appointed lobbyists with the money. "They wrote letters to the United Nations and the US ambassador through some. Where did they get this audacity? They have smuggled thousands of crores of Taka."

"Tarique Zia is a thief, everybody knows it [Tarique Zia chor hain, gali gali main shor hain]," the AL general secretary said.

He continued, "The game is on. The game is on against Tarique Rahman, against vote stealing, against Hawa Bhaban, and against one-point [movement]."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain said the participation of BCL leaders and activists at the peace rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram in Dhaka is just the beginning and there will be bigger gatherings in the coming days.

"The gathering here today is a trailer. The movie is not over yet. There will be a bigger gathering in the coming days. Today's student society has a responsibility to our parliamentary democracy," he said at the rally jointly organised by Bangladesh Chhatra League, Jubo League and Swechchasebak League at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram in the capital.

Saddam Hossain said, "Many are roaring in the streets. But they have forgotten about their defeat in the streets.

"Paltan can never win; Baitul Mukarram will win."

AL Presidium member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya said, "Today it is a rehearsal for us, the real thing is yet to come."

"If you look at Sheikh Hasina with any ill intentions, we will tear your eyes away. If Tarique Rahman has courage, he should come to Bangladesh and talk."

Meanwhile, Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif said the BNP wants to come to power through the "backdoor".

"The BNP is conspiring as the nation is hoping that the country will move forward under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina through the next elections," he said.

"Today the BNP holds meetings with foreigners before every rally. Why do they do it? They want to come to power through the backdoor. We will not let anyone do so. We don't want another 1/11," he added.

Also speaking at the rally, AL's Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said the AL's victory march would not stop.

"Today, there is peace in the country. Today, Bangladesh is known as a respectable country. I want to tell the BNP and Jamaat that we are ready to face your ill-intentioned politics. We know how to cope. We have peace and elections.