Overthrowing govt is only option to end misrule: Fakhrul

Politics

UNB
08 October, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 05:39 pm

Related News

Overthrowing govt is only option to end misrule: Fakhrul

UNB
08 October, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 05:39 pm
File photo. Photo: Collected
File photo. Photo: Collected

Stating that an unbearable situation has been prevailing in the country, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Saturday that ousting the current government is the only option to overcome misrule and protect the country and its people. 
 
"There is only one way left for us. That way is removing this government. Because they have already proved that they have done the most damage to Bangladesh," he said. 
 
The BNP leader made the remarks while speaking at a discussion at Dhaka Reporters' unity (DRU) organised by Jatiyatabadi Ulema Dal, marking its 43rd founding anniversary. 
 
Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's call to the opposition parties to join the next polls, Fakhrul said no election will be held in Bangladesh until a non-party neutral government is installed. 
 
He said the country's people will not participate in any polls like what happened in 2014 and 2018. 
 
"We are trying to talk to all the political parties and bring them under the same umbrella. The first thing that needs to be done is to force the Prime Minister to resign by handing over power to an impartial caretaker government," the BNP leader said. 
 
Besides, he said parliament must be dissolved and a fresh election commission will have to be formed under the caretaker government for holding a credible election. 
 
Fakhrul called upon the alem-ulema to mobilise public support for waging a movement to restore democracy, and people's rights and establish a pro-people government. 
 
"We don't say anything unfair as we urge the government to come to the right path. We don't say to put BNP in power. We say that whoever the people want, should be in power and they'll run the country," he observed. 
 
Saying that the nation is going through a very difficult time, the BNP leader urged people from all walks of life to get united to defeat the current 'fascist' and 'repressive' regime. "It is very difficult for a democratic party to defeat a fascist force. So, we must get united." 
 
 

Top News

Mirza Fakhrul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Nobel Prize: The good, the bad and the ugly

3h | Panorama
Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

3h | Panorama
Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The days of lithium ion batteries are over

The days of lithium ion batteries are over

1h | Videos
Are you committing digital pollution?

Are you committing digital pollution?

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why were two Haji Biryani branches shutdown?

7h | Videos
Antique Showpiece for Living Room

Antique Showpiece for Living Room

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO