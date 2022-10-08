Overthrowing govt is only option to end misrule: Fakhrul

Stating that an unbearable situation has been prevailing in the country, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Saturday that ousting the current government is the only option to overcome misrule and protect the country and its people.



"There is only one way left for us. That way is removing this government. Because they have already proved that they have done the most damage to Bangladesh," he said.



The BNP leader made the remarks while speaking at a discussion at Dhaka Reporters' unity (DRU) organised by Jatiyatabadi Ulema Dal, marking its 43rd founding anniversary.



Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's call to the opposition parties to join the next polls, Fakhrul said no election will be held in Bangladesh until a non-party neutral government is installed.



He said the country's people will not participate in any polls like what happened in 2014 and 2018.



"We are trying to talk to all the political parties and bring them under the same umbrella. The first thing that needs to be done is to force the Prime Minister to resign by handing over power to an impartial caretaker government," the BNP leader said.



Besides, he said parliament must be dissolved and a fresh election commission will have to be formed under the caretaker government for holding a credible election.



Fakhrul called upon the alem-ulema to mobilise public support for waging a movement to restore democracy, and people's rights and establish a pro-people government.



"We don't say anything unfair as we urge the government to come to the right path. We don't say to put BNP in power. We say that whoever the people want, should be in power and they'll run the country," he observed.



Saying that the nation is going through a very difficult time, the BNP leader urged people from all walks of life to get united to defeat the current 'fascist' and 'repressive' regime. "It is very difficult for a democratic party to defeat a fascist force. So, we must get united."



