Over 100 JCD leaders, activists injured in BCL’s attacks: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday claimed that over a hundred leaders of activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) were injured in "violent" attacks by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Dhaka University campus and the high court premises.

"Chhatra League went on a rampage and attacked the students of Dhaka University, leaving over 100 leaders and activists of JCD injured," he said.

Talking to reporters after visiting injured JCD leaders and workers at Samorita Hospital in the capital, the BNP leader said the BCL "cadres" also hit the JCD men entering the High Court. "They beat the JCD activists going to different rooms of the High Court. Even, they did not spare the female students."

Fakhrul said he found around 50 injured leaders and activists of JCD at Samorita Hospital. "The Chhatra League 'terrorists' have hit the leaders and activists on their heads. Two of them have been shifted to ICU and most of them are groaning in pain. The doctors are giving them treatment with sincerity."

He said many other injured JCD leaders and activists were receiving treatment at different other hospitals.

Fakhrul said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's "offensive" comment on BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has naturally triggered a strong wave of protest across the country. "They (govt) have now resorted to terrorism to contain it. This is the character of a fascist regime. We strongly protest and condemn the incident."

He demanded the government to immediately arrest the attackers and bring them to justice.

"It's nothing new as the Awami League government has been staying in power by resorting to terrorism and they want to continue it in the same way. It won't be possible to hang onto power by indulging in terrorism. We believe such terrorism of the government will end through a strong movement of people," the BNP leader said.

Earlier, he also visited many other injured JCD leaders and activists at Islami Bank Hospital, Kakrail and Ayesha Memorial Hospital in the city's Mohakhali area.

Earlier in the day, the activists of BCL and JCD locked into a clash on Dhaka University (DU) campus, two days after a fierce clash between them.

Witnesses said the activists of BCL, the student wing of Awami League, from different dormitories of the DU equipped with stamps, bamboo, wood, rods and steel pipes attacked the JCD activists when they were marching towards Doel Chattar with a procession as per their pre-scheduled programme, triggering the clash.