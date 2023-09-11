Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today the party is certain to achieve victory through its movements.

"Time is very short, let's unite together and continue the struggle. Our victory is certain," Mirza Fakhrul said during a discussion meeting on Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury organised by Maulana Bhasani Followers Parishad at Abdus Salam Hall of National Press Club on Monday (11 September).

"People of the country do not want the current government in power. Zafarullah Bhai protested against them. His aim was to remove this fascist government and establish a people's government," he added.

The BNP secretary general said youth should come forward to partake in the movements.

"Let us fight unitedly to protect this nation," he added.

Earlier, President of Bangladesh Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal ASM Abdur Rab, Jatiya Party (Kazi Jafar) General Secretary Mustafa Jamal Haider, General Secretary of Gano Forum Advocate Subrata Chowdhury among others spoke in the event memory of Dr Zafarullah Chowdhury.