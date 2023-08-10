Our only goal is to protect country from fascists: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a press briefing on 8 August. Photo: TBS
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said their party's only goal is to save the country from the hands of current fascist regime.

"We have been in struggle and fight against the oppression of the fascist, authoritarian and oppressive regime. Our only goal is to free the country from the grasp of these fascists," he said.

Speaking at a programme at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, Fakhrul said many opposition leaders and activists have already sacrificed their lives while many others have been subjected to enforced disappearance for the restoration of democrat and voting rights in the country.

On July 18 last, he said police opened fire at a peaceful march programme of BNP in Laxmipur, killing Krishak Dal activist Sajib Hossain, injuring many others. "Movement is the only way for us to remove this government. "This regime must be overthrown."

Laxmipur unit BNP arranged the programme to express sympathy to the family members of Sajib and those injured on July 18 while observing BNP's march programme in the district.

Fakhrul said the country and none of its citizens will not remain safe if Awami League is in power.

The BNP leader said the sacrifices of lives by the opposition leaders and activists, including Sajib, will not go in vain. "We must bring back our rights and establish a pro-people government.

Stating that the country's people are with their party's ongoing movement, Fakhrul said they believe people will surely establish a democratic government by ousting the current regime.

He assured the family members of the slain Krishak Dal activit and those injured and lost eyesight in police firing in Laxmipur that BNP will always stand by them.

At the programme, the party provided Sajib's family and the injured party leaders and activists with financial assistance.

