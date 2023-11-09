Our main goal is to hold fair, neutral polls: PM Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said holding a free, fair and neutral election is the main goal of her government.

She urged the countrymen to resist the arsonists, stating that there is no room for arsonists and militants in the country.

The premier also asked garment workers to join work under the newly announced minimum wage.

"Election is approaching and this is the democratic and constitutional right of the people. Protecting this right and holding a free, fair and neutral election is the goal of the government," she said while addressing the Awami League Central Working Committee meeting at Ganabhaban in the capital.

Sheikh Hasina said the democratic rights of the people so far have been the outcome of the Awami League's movement and struggle.

"The free, fair and neutral election is the contribution of the Awami League," she said, adding that her party believes in the democratic and constitutional rights of the people.

"The Awami League repeatedly came to power getting the votes of the people, formed the government and developed the socioeconomic status of the people," she said.

Coming down heavily on the BNP, she said whenever people live in peace, the BNP becomes active in creating anarchy through arson terrorism.

"We have to save people from this unrest and arson terrorism, this is the main task," she said.

The prime minister said conspiracy is on by vested interests to cripple Bangladesh economically.

"They are conspiring from every side to create an unnatural situation in the country through arson terrorism and killing people. We have to advance facing all these odds," she said.

She requested all to remain vigilant so none can stop the forward march of the country in the coming days.

Sheikh Hasina called for resisting arson terrorists, militants and the corrupt on the soil of Bangladesh like they did in the past.

She said in 2013-14, it was the people who resisted the arsonists, the corrupt and the militants.

The premier called for thwarting the conspirators, corrupt people, money launderers, arms smugglers and arson terrorists.

She said the people of Bangladesh believe in democracy, peace and development.

"It is with this belief that Bangladesh is moving forward at an unstoppable speed and this progress must be continued in the future as well," said the premier.

She mentioned that the people of the country have to decide whether they want militancy, arson, arms smuggling, corrupt people and embezzlers of orphans' money, or whether they want the continuation of development initiated by the Awami League.

Referring to Israeli attacks on Palestine, she said like Israelis, BNP-Jamaat is attacking common people, hospitals and police.

Sheikh Hasina said the popularity of the Awami League has not decreased in the last 15 years, rather people now have greater confidence, trust and dependence on it.

Referring to various surveys, the prime minister said 70% of the people of the country have confidence in the Awami League.

In his speech, the premier strongly criticised the incitement of the garment workers and said in this case, the far-right Jamaat and the far-left organisations, including the Communists, are speaking in unison.

Meanwhile, she warned that if any factory is destroyed due to vandalism in the name of the movement, production and export will be disrupted, and the bread and sustenance of the workers will be hampered.

She said even though the owners increased the workers' wage to a minimum of Tk12,500 a month, vested interests are trying to create a situation to destabilise the garment industry.

Keeping this in mind, she mentioned that the Awami League government has not limited the development of the country to just metro rail, Karnaphuli tunnel or big flyovers.

"We have given importance to the development of rural areas, rather than the urban ones," she said.

"I am asking the garment workers to join work under the newly increased wages. They must proceed with their work," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said, "Whenever the time comes, we provide them [RMG workers] with all facilities. However, if they choose to take to the streets under someone's influence, then they will be killed by those instigating them. They are the ones who will create a situation where the workers may lose their jobs and have to return to their villages."