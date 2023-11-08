Our destination is either the streets or prison: Rizvi

The destination for BNP leaders and activists is either the streets or prison, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today.

"We don't have any other choice than these two," he said addressing the partymen at a virtual press conference on Wednesday (8 November).

Alleging that the ruling Awami League has started depoliticisation in the country, the BNP leader said, "They [government] are arresting our top leaders. We are going through a crisis period. We don't know how far there is left, but it seems that victory is near."

Mentioning that a Union Parishad chairman in Banshkhali upazila in Chattogram threatened to beat up the US ambassador in Dhaka, Rizvi said, "The way Awami League leaders, MPs and ministers are threatening Peter Haas is a threat to our country."

He went on to say that the Awami League is destroying the image of the country to the people who support democracy around the world.

"Peter Haas talks about protecting democracy and human rights in Bangladesh, because the United States has a 240-year tradition of practising democracy," Rizvi added.

Mentioning that the United States is also the single largest investor and donor to Bangladesh, Rizvi said the US has provided $2.2 billion in aid for Rohingyas. "The country also saved billions of lives by providing 60 million free vaccines to Bangladesh during the Covid-19 pandemic."

He further said although the current government is not grateful, the people of Bangladesh are grateful to the American nation.