TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 08:51 pm

From ordinary people to businessmen, everyone passing days in fear: Rizvi

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 08:51 pm
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

From ordinary people to businessmen – everyone has been passing their days in fear due to the government's endless oppression, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged.

"A few days ago, an honourable judge said the country has been turning into hell. That hellish atmosphere over the last decade and a half has been clear from all aspects. From common people to businessmen and journalists – everyone is passing their days in fear," he said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday (12 December).

"This illegitimate government has buried [the notion of] free and fair elections. They do not believe in fair elections. They are making a mockery of free and fair elections. There can never be a free and fair election under them [Awami League]," he added.

Rizvi further said democratic countries around the world want to see free and fair elections in Bangladesh, but that won't be possible to accomplish unless the government resigns. 

He further alleged that the ruling party leaders do not want to ensure impartial elections for fear of what would happen to them in that case.

"Starting from the prime minister, other AL ministers and activists, they all talk. But why do they get so nervous when they talk about free and fair elections? They become so restless and scared."

"It is becoming clear every day that they use the state apparatus, law enforcement agencies, intelligence forces, and the power of neighbouring friendly nations [in a bid to exert power]," he said. 

"They [AL] would only protect the interests of all those countries – which do not believe in democracy. 

"The people of Bangladesh are now subjugated," he said.

"There have been attempts to exert economic and cultural dominance. To maintain that,  political dominance has been enforced through Sheikh Hasina. Whether or not there is democracy in Bangladesh is not a matter of concern [for her]."

The BNP senior leader also mentioned that in the last 24 hours, more than 255 party leaders and activists and its affiliated organisations have been arrested across the country.

