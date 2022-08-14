Opposition's excessive movement will surely increase public sufferings: PM

BSS
14 August, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 04:41 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the opposition parties could stage movements in the democratic process, but they should also understand that excessive movement will cause loss of the country and increase sufferings of the people.

"We realise people's sufferings (for price hike of fuels and electricity rationing). . Many people including the opposition, will try to take its advantage, but if they do excess in the name of movement, then sufferings of people will increase," she said.

The premier made this remark while speaking at the meeting with the organising secretaries of Awami League (AL) from eight divisions at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

She said the opposition party was being given scope to raise movement against the government.

"Our opposition is getting a scope to raise movement. Let them do that. I also want it," she said.

In this connection, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the ruling AL, said she has directed concerned authorities to allow the opposition to stage their movement and not to arrest and disturb anyone for this.

"If they want to besiege the Prime Minister's office, let them do that," she said.

She continued that people of the country know very well that the government has tried with utmost sincerity to tackle the situation regarding the fuel prices and electricity production.

The prime minister added: "The opposition will try to utilise the scopes, but if they do anything excessive, people will ultimately suffer more for that. They have to realise that."

She also expressed her apprehension that she doesn't know how much they will be successful in raising the movement, but surely it will bring loss for the country.

Sheikh Hasina said, "But, we will be able to handle that, I have that belief."

