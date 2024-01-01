Opposing elections through violent means will lead to crisis: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said a crisis will arise in the country if the election is opposed by violent means or if voters are prevented from exercising their right to vote.

"There is no problem in opposing the elections peacefully. But if the election is opposed by violent means or the voters are prevented from exercising their right to vote, a crisis will surely arise," he said while inaugurating the training programme for judicial magistrates at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Agargaon on Monday (1 January).

Stating that a part of the country's political leadership has boycotted the election, the CEC said, "They are peacefully speaking against the election. No problem, they can try to create a public opinion. But if violent means are used or the right to vote is obstructed, a crisis is bound to arise."

"We have to deal with that crisis. This is due to the fact that the election has to be held by due time. Setbacks may come - still, we have to fulfil our responsibilities," he added.

Kazi Habibul Awal said, "Many people say that it would have been better if they [Election Commission] postponed the election by three months. But there has been no consensus among the political parties. The Election Commission has no jurisdiction to postpone the election. Many people think that the Election Commission has unlimited power. That is not true."

CEC said, "Whenever the question of elections comes up, many people take it lightly. This is not something to be taken lightly. Our work is not to form the government, our work is very limited - to organise elections and elect Members of Parliament."

Stating that polling will be held in 43,000 polling stations on the same day, the EC head said that the highest responsibility has been given to the commission.

"The Election Commission can never organise the election on its own alone. That is why the constitution clearly states in the RPO that the state or the government is bound to give whatever the commission needs to conduct the election," he added.

He also said, "There may be some violence. It has to be prevented."