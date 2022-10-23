Only people to decide whether AL to remain in power or not: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said Awami League will leave only if the election results show that people do not want to see the party in power.

"Awami League is neither a party that runs away nor does it requires any safe exit," the Road Transport and Bridges minister asserted in a press briefing held in the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on Sunday after signing the lead consultant agreement for Mass Rapid Transit Line-1 or MRT-1 project.

"BNP has no prospect of coming into power except for securing the majority of public votes in the national elections," he said quipping that BNP might end up looking for a safe exit after the way they are getting violent while taking to the streets recently.