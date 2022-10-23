Only people to decide whether AL to remain in power or not: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 03:46 pm

Related News

Only people to decide whether AL to remain in power or not: Quader

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 03:46 pm
Only people to decide whether AL to remain in power or not: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said Awami League will leave only if the election results show that people do not want to see the party in power.

"Awami League is neither a party that runs away nor does it requires any safe exit," the Road Transport and Bridges minister asserted in a press briefing held in the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on Sunday after signing the lead consultant agreement for Mass Rapid Transit Line-1 or MRT-1 project.

"BNP has no prospect of coming into power except for securing the majority of public votes in the national elections," he said quipping that BNP might end up looking for a safe exit after the way they are getting violent while taking to the streets recently.

Bangladesh / Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Obaidul Quader / BNP / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chef&#039;s Table Courtside at United City, Madani Avenue. Photo: Courtesy

Chef’s Table: Take your taste buds on a world tour

5h | Food
Graphics: TBS

Chabot-Khanna resolution and 1971 Genocide

3h | Panorama
As Kharge will soon discover, the presidency of a national party in the Modi era is a poisoned chalice. Photo: Reuters

Modi has little to fear from new Congress leader

1h | Panorama
Tourists would actively participate in preparing the meals so they get a taste of rural lifestyle. Photo: Sarah Steiner

Taabu Ekduaria: Setting the pathway to village tourism

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The flyover that made it easy to commute in Dhaka

The flyover that made it easy to commute in Dhaka

3h | Videos
Key factors of Pakistan-India match

Key factors of Pakistan-India match

3h | Videos
Who are running for the post of UK PM?

Who are running for the post of UK PM?

3h | Videos
A bustling maritime and offshore exhibition

A bustling maritime and offshore exhibition

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram