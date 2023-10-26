Only one venue, Baitul Mukarram: Quader on 28 Oct AL rally

The Awami League (AL) is standing firm on its decision to hold a "Peace and Development" rally at the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque on 28 October, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader said.

"Baitul Mukarram's southern gate. Only one venue, I've mentioned. That's what I said," Quader told reporters at the party office on Bangabandhu Avenue today (26 October) after the funeral of former communications minister Syed Abul Hossain.

Asked regarding BNP's choice of venue for the rally, Quader said, "We don't want to say anything about that. The police know about it. They have the authority to permit."

Stating that BNP's rally is an issue for the law enforcer and the BNP, he said, "Who are we to say anything here? It is not within our scope. We have also sought permission."

Earlier today, the police asked for two alternative locations in response to Awami League's request to hold a rally near Baitul Mukarram Mosque on 28 October.

Later, the ruling party's Dhaka South Unit Office Secretary Reaz Uddin Reaz sent a letter to the officer-in-charge of Paltan police station about its decision around 4:00pm this afternoon (26 October).

Speaking to reporters, after sending the letter at the police station, Reaz said, "Our letter was sent in response to the DMP's letter asking for seven details about our rally, including alternative venue."

Regarding the party's decision about the venue, he said, "In the letter to the DMP, we have informed that as our preparations have been completed, the temporary stage is in place, we are not thinking of shifting to any other venue. We said that in the letter and asked for permission to gather at the south gate [of Baitul Mukarram Mosque]."