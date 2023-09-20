Ongoing movement will end with re-establishment of caretaker government: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
20 September, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 03:12 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) ongoing agitation will end with the re-establishment of the caretaker government system, said BNP Senior Joint General Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today.

"Our movement is going on to force the government to resign and re-establish the caretaker government system," he said while talking to reporters after appearing in Cumilla court on Wednesday ( 20 September).

"We have to appear before the court because of the many cases filed against us. Through these, they are trying to undermine the strength of the opposition party. The cases have been filed motivated by a planned ulterior motive," he added.

The BNP leader said the people of the country people of the country have arisen.

Advisor to BNP Chairperson Monirul Haque Chowdhury, Executive Committee member Prof Aminul Islam, Mahbubur Rahman, Jubo Dal Literature and Publication Secretary Mehbub Masum Shanto and others were present on the occasion.

