One-sided election train bound to crash: Rizvi

Instead of a free, impartial and participatory election expected by all, the ruling Awami League has chosen the path of orchestrating another "vote-robbery festival", BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today.

"Obaidul Quader and his party men have hired individuals from various parties who are detached from the public to board the election train for vote robbery, which will not be allowed to reach its destination. Stop the fascist election model and accept the demand of the people. Otherwise fall is inevitable," Rizvi said in a virtual press conference on Friday (1 December).

Earlier, at a press conference today, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, the "election train" will not be derailed by opposition or obstacles until it reaches its destination.

At his virtual conference, Rivzi said, "The so-called elections going on in Bangladesh are not for the voters and the people. It is going to be another ugly coronation festival of the government."

Rizvi claimed that the European Union, the United States as well as the United Nations already know that the government is going to stage another "farcical" election.

"For this reason, the UN has announced that they will not send any observers. All other democratic states have also lost interest."

Rizvi also said the government has tried to break the BNP and lure some parties from the BNP alliance into joining the "farcical" elections.