One-sided election train bound to crash: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
01 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 10:33 pm

Related News

One-sided election train bound to crash: Rizvi

TBS Report
01 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 10:33 pm
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

Instead of a free, impartial and participatory election expected by all, the ruling Awami League has chosen the path of orchestrating another "vote-robbery festival", BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today.

"Obaidul Quader and his party men have hired individuals from various parties who are detached from the public to board the election train for vote robbery, which will not be allowed to reach its destination. Stop the fascist election model and accept the demand of the people. Otherwise fall is inevitable," Rizvi said in a virtual press conference on Friday (1 December).

Earlier, at a press conference today, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, the "election train" will not be derailed by opposition or obstacles until it reaches its destination.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At his virtual conference, Rivzi said, "The so-called elections going on in Bangladesh are not for the voters and the people. It is going to be another ugly coronation festival of the government."

Rizvi claimed that the European Union, the United States as well as the United Nations already know that the government is going to stage another "farcical" election.

"For this reason, the UN has announced that they will not send any observers. All other democratic states have also lost interest."

Rizvi also said the government has tried to break the BNP and lure some parties from the BNP alliance into joining the "farcical" elections.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

(From Left) Sahid Hossain Mustakim, Sadia Ahmmed and Jishanul Islam are from United International University while Aadiba Tasneem Anam, who was not present at the event, studies at North South University. PHOTO: COURTESY

IPBlockchainPro: An invention by Bangladeshi students that could revolutionise the IP landscape

4h | Pursuit
Infograph: TBS

Elevate your leadership skills with free online courses

6h | Pursuit
Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

12h | Panorama
Kissinger’s foreign policy and courses of action during his active years in office altered the lives of millions across the world. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Kissinger: A quiet end to a bloody legacy

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Small parties make big buzz

Small parties make big buzz

6h | TBS Stories
Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

2h | TBS Economy
Are these the most thrilling hotels?

Are these the most thrilling hotels?

7h | TBS World
Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

1d | TBS Economy