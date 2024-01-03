One-sided election dragging country to hell: Rizvi

Terming the upcoming elections one-sided BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said this election is dragging the country to "Jahannam".

"The illegal government wants to conduct a lop-sided election again to loot more money and launder more and more to abroad. They want to loot entire Bangladesh more," said the opposition leader today (3 January) after distributing leaflets to call people for boycotting the election.

Indicating the allegations of money laundering against the land minister, Rizvi said, "You see an MP in Bangladesh. You see how they laundered money to England and other countries. Our banks and other economic sectors are being looted by the fascist government. But they don't care if the country goes to hell; the people go to hell."

Rizvi said, "This illegal government is forcing elections against the people's will. There is no election in the country. The ruling party, the Awami League, looted the country people's voting rights and freedom of expression. This is not an election; it is only cheating the people. None of you should go to the polling station, boycott this election, and stand together against the fascist Hasina government."

Central BNP Health Affairs Secretary Dr Md Rafiqul Islam, Assistant Youth Affairs Secretary Mir Newaz Ali Newaz, Assistant Health Affairs Secretary Dr Parvez Reza Kakon, Central Executive Committee Member and former Chhatra Dal General Secretary Akramul Hasan Mintu, Chhatra Dal Central Joint General Secretary Dr Tauhidur Rahman Awal, Convenor of Tanti Dal Abul Kalam Azad, and BNP's fishermen wing Motshojibi Dal Member Secretary Abdur Rahim were also present there.