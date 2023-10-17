One-point movement heading towards victory: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 06:34 pm

Related News

One-point movement heading towards victory: Rizvi

“People have awoken. Mass marches of people are rocking the streets to reclaim their lost power,” he added.

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 06:34 pm
File photo
File photo

The ongoing anti-government movement of the BNP is heading towards victory, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today.

"Recently, the entire country has risen up with the one-point demand for Hasina's resignation, the formation of a non-partisan and neutral polls-time government, and the release of Khaleda Zia for her treatment abroad," he said in a press conference at the party's headquarters in Nayapaltan.

"People have awoken. Mass marches of people are rocking the streets to reclaim their lost power," he added.

Rizvi said the Awami League government is shocked to see the massive turnout of people from all around in BNP's meetings, gatherings, and marches. 

"Even though many people have been jailed, oppressed, assaulted and prosecuted for exercising freedom of speech, their presence on the streets has not diminished.

"Until Sheikh Hasina resigns, the nature of the movement will not change, it will only intensify," he said.

The BNP leader alleged that the Awami League-led government and their associates are engaged in multi-faceted conspiracies and propaganda about BNP meetings.

He announced that BNP will hold a public rally, organised by the party's Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units, in front of the BNP headquarters at Nayapaltan at 2:00 pm on Wednesday (18 October).

Rizvi alleged, "Different intelligence agencies of the government are spreading false propaganda in various ways to disseminate misinformation about the BNP rally. 

"But that won't work. The people are not asleep… The ongoing movement is progressing towards triumph.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / BNP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

5h | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

8h | Habitat
Fish prices have increased sharply in local bazaars for the last several months. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Inside the 'fiery' fish market

11h | Panorama
'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

6h | TBS World
Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

9h | TBS World
The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

23h | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1d | TBS World