One-point movement heading towards victory: Rizvi

The ongoing anti-government movement of the BNP is heading towards victory, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today.

"Recently, the entire country has risen up with the one-point demand for Hasina's resignation, the formation of a non-partisan and neutral polls-time government, and the release of Khaleda Zia for her treatment abroad," he said in a press conference at the party's headquarters in Nayapaltan.

"People have awoken. Mass marches of people are rocking the streets to reclaim their lost power," he added.

Rizvi said the Awami League government is shocked to see the massive turnout of people from all around in BNP's meetings, gatherings, and marches.

"Even though many people have been jailed, oppressed, assaulted and prosecuted for exercising freedom of speech, their presence on the streets has not diminished.

"Until Sheikh Hasina resigns, the nature of the movement will not change, it will only intensify," he said.

The BNP leader alleged that the Awami League-led government and their associates are engaged in multi-faceted conspiracies and propaganda about BNP meetings.

He announced that BNP will hold a public rally, organised by the party's Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units, in front of the BNP headquarters at Nayapaltan at 2:00 pm on Wednesday (18 October).

Rizvi alleged, "Different intelligence agencies of the government are spreading false propaganda in various ways to disseminate misinformation about the BNP rally.

"But that won't work. The people are not asleep… The ongoing movement is progressing towards triumph.