1 dead, 15 injured as AL factions clash at PM’s rally ground in Barishal

Several people were injured in a clash between two groups of ruling Awami League in Barishal today. Photo: TBS

One person died and 15 were injured during a clash between supporters of two rival candidates of Barishal-4 constituency at the venue of the prime minister's rally in Barishal on Friday (29 December).

The police and physicians reported that Siraj died of cardiac arrest.

Arichul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Barishal Metropolitan Kotwali Model Thana, said doctors initially suspect that Siraj died of a heart attack. "We will investigate the incident and take action. The body has been sent to the morgue for post-mortem."

Kabir Uddin, the doctor in charge of the emergency department at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, said, "I think he died of a cardiac arrest. However, we sent the body to the morgue to be sure of the reason behind his death."

Both factions accused each other for the death of Md Siraj Sikdar, 58, a resident of Kurralia village in Hijla upazila, claiming him to be a member of their respective groups.

Sohag, a follower of Pankaj Nath, said, "Today, as our leader Sheikh Hasina came, I joined the rally. Upon entering the rally ground, Shammi Ahmed's activists attacked our procession and injured 15/16 people, including me."

Rehan, an upazila Chhatra League activist, said, "Being frustrated with the cancellation of Shammi Ahmed's nomination over dual citizenship, her followers beat Pankaj Nath's activists. They beat up a man who might have died."

Mehendiganj upazila Jubo League leader Bhutto Molla said, "The supporters of Shammi Ahmed were already present at the ground. We entered the field in procession around half-past two in the afternoon. Shammi's people attacked us indiscriminately. Siraj Sikder, who was in our procession, was killed on the spot in their attack."

Hijla upazila Krishak League General Secretary Dr Syed Manjur Morshed, also a follower of Shammi Ahmed, said, "Siraj Sikder fell onto the ground and became ill during the conflict, and a doctor declared him dead after being taken to the hospital."