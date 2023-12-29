1 dead, 15 injured as AL factions clash at PM’s rally ground in Barishal

Politics

TBS Report
29 December, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 10:40 pm

Related News

1 dead, 15 injured as AL factions clash at PM’s rally ground in Barishal

Both factions accused each other of responsibility for the death of Siraj Sikder, asserting him as a member of their respective groups. 

TBS Report
29 December, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 10:40 pm
Several people were injured in a clash between two groups of ruling Awami League in Barishal today. Photo: TBS
Several people were injured in a clash between two groups of ruling Awami League in Barishal today. Photo: TBS

One person died and 15 were injured during a clash between supporters of two rival candidates of Barishal-4 constituency at the venue of the prime minister's rally in Barishal on Friday (29 December).

The police and physicians reported that Siraj died of cardiac arrest.

Arichul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Barishal Metropolitan Kotwali Model Thana, said doctors initially suspect that Siraj died of a heart attack. "We will investigate the incident and take action. The body has been sent to the morgue for post-mortem."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Kabir Uddin, the doctor in charge of the emergency department at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, said, "I think he died of a cardiac arrest. However, we sent the body to the morgue to be sure of the reason behind his death."

Both factions accused each other for the death of Md Siraj Sikdar, 58, a resident of Kurralia village in Hijla upazila, claiming him to be a member of their respective groups.

Sohag, a follower of Pankaj Nath, said, "Today, as our leader Sheikh Hasina came, I joined the rally. Upon entering the rally ground, Shammi Ahmed's activists attacked our procession and injured 15/16 people, including me."

Rehan, an upazila Chhatra League activist, said, "Being frustrated with the cancellation of Shammi Ahmed's nomination over dual citizenship, her followers beat Pankaj Nath's activists. They beat up a man who might have died."

Mehendiganj upazila Jubo League leader Bhutto Molla said, "The supporters of Shammi Ahmed were already present at the ground. We entered the field in procession around half-past two in the afternoon. Shammi's people attacked us indiscriminately. Siraj Sikder, who was in our procession, was killed on the spot in their attack."

Hijla upazila Krishak League General Secretary Dr Syed Manjur Morshed, also a follower of Shammi Ahmed, said, "Siraj Sikder fell onto the ground and became ill during the conflict, and a doctor declared him dead after being taken to the hospital."

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League Barishal rally / factional clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

7h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Can Southeast Asia afford to retire its coal plants?

13h | Panorama
Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

11h | Panorama
Whether it be because of dust kicked up by the metro rail’s construction works or smoke produced by unfit vehicles, Karwan Bazar&#039;s highly polluted air is a health hazard to all that pass through the area. PHOTOS: RAJIB DHAR

What Karwan Bazar-Farmgate's 'labour pain' tells us about Dhaka's pollution

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

23h | Videos
Top 10 football moments of 2023

Top 10 football moments of 2023

1d | Videos
The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

1d | Videos
Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

1d | Videos