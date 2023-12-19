Those obstructing election will face resistance: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 06:34 pm

Related News

Those obstructing election will face resistance: Quader

Citing an IRI survey, Quader asserted that 70% of the country's population is eager to vote for Sheikh Hasina.

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 06:34 pm
File photo of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader: Collected
File photo of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Tuesday any attempts to obstruct the upcoming election would be met with resistance.

"The people of the country, being election-oriented, would ensure Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's victory for the fifth time, defeating those trying to hinder the electoral process," said Quader while addressing a Victory Day rally in the capital's Engineers Institution area.

Citing an IRI survey, Quader asserted that 70% of the country's population is eager to vote for Sheikh Hasina.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Responding to the arson incident in the Mohanganj Express train that claimed four lives, Quader said those responsible for such acts would not be forgiven.

Quader said, "BNP leaders speak from the darkness. They hold processions with 10-12 people in the fog. Is this a movement? BNP is a counterfeit party with no leaders. With whom would BNP conduct movements and contest elections? They have no leaders."

Refuting BNP's claim of 21,000 leaders and activists being jailed, Quader said, "I have come to know that 11,000 BNP members were incarcerated, with 2,000 released on bail on Tuesday."

He also criticised BNP's acting chairman, alleging that Tariq lacked the courage to return to the country, face challenges, participate in street protests, and go to jail.

Highlighting advancements for women, Quader credited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the increased representation of women in various roles, including justices of the Supreme Court, secretaries of the secretariat, and positions such as OC, UNO, DC, or SP.

Obaidul Quader served as the chief guest at the rally organised by Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League, where other party members, including Dr Abdur Razzak, Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, AFM Bahauddin Nashim, Mirza Azam, and Engineer Abdus Sabur, were present.

The rally, which began at 4pm in the Engineers Institute area, attracted a large gathering of Awami League leaders and activists from various affiliates and affiliated organisations, concluding at Dhanmondi 32 after passing through Matsya Bhavan, Shahbagh, and Elephant Road.

Bangladesh / Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Burnt seats of one of the three compartments of Mahanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

When lives fade to flames: A Journey by train to destination death?

2h | Thoughts
Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha. Photo: Courtesy

‘Uttara University is committed to producing future-proof individuals’

4h | Pursuit
Café River Front: Creativity using containers

Café River Front: Creativity using containers

7h | Habitat
New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Capital shortfall at 14 banks grows by Tk3,774cr in Jul-Sep

Capital shortfall at 14 banks grows by Tk3,774cr in Jul-Sep

1h | TBS Stories
The employment of skilled workers increased by 56 thousand

The employment of skilled workers increased by 56 thousand

44m | Multimedia
Another alert for Bangladesh RMG exports as shippers suspend operations on Suez Canal

Another alert for Bangladesh RMG exports as shippers suspend operations on Suez Canal

4h | TBS Stories
“A robust equity and bond market is essential”-Dr. Prashanta Kumar Banerjee

“A robust equity and bond market is essential”-Dr. Prashanta Kumar Banerjee

5h | Multimedia