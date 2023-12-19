Those obstructing election will face resistance: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Tuesday any attempts to obstruct the upcoming election would be met with resistance.

"The people of the country, being election-oriented, would ensure Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's victory for the fifth time, defeating those trying to hinder the electoral process," said Quader while addressing a Victory Day rally in the capital's Engineers Institution area.

Citing an IRI survey, Quader asserted that 70% of the country's population is eager to vote for Sheikh Hasina.

Responding to the arson incident in the Mohanganj Express train that claimed four lives, Quader said those responsible for such acts would not be forgiven.

Quader said, "BNP leaders speak from the darkness. They hold processions with 10-12 people in the fog. Is this a movement? BNP is a counterfeit party with no leaders. With whom would BNP conduct movements and contest elections? They have no leaders."

Refuting BNP's claim of 21,000 leaders and activists being jailed, Quader said, "I have come to know that 11,000 BNP members were incarcerated, with 2,000 released on bail on Tuesday."

He also criticised BNP's acting chairman, alleging that Tariq lacked the courage to return to the country, face challenges, participate in street protests, and go to jail.

Highlighting advancements for women, Quader credited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the increased representation of women in various roles, including justices of the Supreme Court, secretaries of the secretariat, and positions such as OC, UNO, DC, or SP.

Obaidul Quader served as the chief guest at the rally organised by Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League, where other party members, including Dr Abdur Razzak, Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, AFM Bahauddin Nashim, Mirza Azam, and Engineer Abdus Sabur, were present.

The rally, which began at 4pm in the Engineers Institute area, attracted a large gathering of Awami League leaders and activists from various affiliates and affiliated organisations, concluding at Dhanmondi 32 after passing through Matsya Bhavan, Shahbagh, and Elephant Road.