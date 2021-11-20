Obstacle to take Khaleda abroad not legal but political: BNP

The BNP leaders said the obstacle in taking BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment is not legal but political.

"There is no legal impediment to take her abroad; all the impediments are political," said BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain yesterday at a mass hunger strike, demanding that Khaleda be allowed for treatment abroad.

"I urge the government to give up political vengeance. If this demand is not met immediately, we will start a movement to overthrow the government and we will be forced to organise a series of programmes in the future," he said.

At the event, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "The government has kept Khaleda Zia captive to cling to power, which is unjust."

Addressing the prime minister, Fakhrul said, "Arrange for Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad; otherwise the movement that has started today will become a movement to oust you."

Echoing Fakhrul, BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, "The biggest obstacle in Khaleda's treatment is not the law, but Sheikh Hasina. BNP leaders and workers have to prepare for a movement. The senior leaders may not get a chance to announce it in the coming days. We have to stay on the streets until the leader (Khaleda) can be freed."

The BNP leaders said Khaleda Zia is on the verge of death due to illness. Doctors said there is no way of improving her condition in any way other than taking her abroad for better treatment. They also urged the government to allow her to go abroad for treatment on humanitarian ground.

BNP went on a mass hunger strike in front of their central office in Naya Paltan from 9am on Saturday. At 4pm, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir ended the strike by drinking water offered by former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University Professor Anwarullah Chowdhury.

The party has announced a nationwide protest rally on 22 November, demanding that the government allows Khaleda to go abroad for treatment.

BNP Standing Committee Members Nazrul Islam Khan, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Vice-Chairmen Abdullah Al Noman, Iqbal Mahmud Tuku, Dhaka South Unit BNP Convener Abdus Salam, Dhaka North Unit BNP Convener Aman Ullah Aman and other leaders were also present at yesterday's programme.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, a faction of Jatiya Party, Liberal Democratic Party (Redwan), Bangladesh Kalyan Party, Bangladesh Labour Party, National Awami Party (Bhasani), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD, Rob), and various socio-cultural organisations including Islami Oikya Jote also expressed solidarity to the demand for Khaleda's release.

BNP can bring foreign doctor for Khaleda, says Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq yesterday said the government will have no objection if BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's family and the political party want to bring in the country a specialised doctor from abroad.

"Khaleda Zia has been given all the facilities that a convict can avail legally. However, they should keep in mind that the government cannot do anything going beyond the law of the land," said Anisul while virtually addressing a meeting of Awami League in Brahmanbaria's Akhaura as the chief guest yesterday.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

They also said she is now suffering from critical cardiac and kidney problems while her blood sugar is out of control and haemoglobin level in her blood has dropped.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother Shamim Iskander submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November, urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.