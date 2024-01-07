Observers from 4 countries, OIC laud Bangladesh for ‘peaceful’ polls environment, but disappointed over low voter turnout

Foreign observers briefed media at a press conference held at Hotel Sonargaon in the capital on Sunday (7 January) afternoon. Photo: TBS

A group of election observers from the Middle East, Russia, Scotland and Gambia praised Bangladesh's electoral process, emphasising the "quiet and peaceful" voting environment on election day.

"The procedure in the voting centre was very simple and easy for voters. The duration of each vote, ranging from 1.15 to 2.30 seconds, is commendably efficient, meeting international standards," Palestinian observer Hisham Kuhail who led a delegation from Palestine and Jordan said at Hotel Sonargaon this afternoon.

He commented that there were balanced representations from both male and female voters.

"You should be proud of your voting process," he added.

Martyn Day, a Scottish National Party (SNP) politician and Member of Parliament (MP), said everything was impressive on voting day except the turnout.

"The low voter turnout was disappointing," he added.

At the press conference, another group of Russian observers commended the arrangement of the entire polling procedure, noting that everything was conducted at a high standard.

Observers from Gambia echoed similar sentiments, expressing their impression with the polling environment in Bangladesh.

Shakir Mahmood Bandar, head of OIC Election Observation Mission, said the national election of Bangladesh was well organised and held in a peaceful manner.

In a separate briefing, Abdihakim Moalliam, a member of the Arab Parliament, also praised the voting environment.

Voting for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections was held today amid a comparatively low voter turnout.

The estimated final turnout was said to be 40%, according to the Election Commission.

The voter turnout stood at 27.15% as of 3pm, before voting concluded at 4:00pm.

The 40% voter turnout estimate, if it eventually lands below 40.04%, would make it the second lowest in the country's electoral history after the controversial February 1996 elections, which saw a turnout of only 26.74%.