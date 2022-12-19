Obaidul Quader slams BNP's reform proposals

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has heavily criticised the BNP's proposals to reform the country's constitution, judiciary and administration framework, saying the party was the one that took the country to the brink of destruction.

"The BNP has destroyed democracy, destroyed the values of the Liberation War. Its leaders were neck-deep in corruption and looted the treasury. Now they are talking about reforms," Quader said at a party meeting yesterday.

"Sheikh Hasina is the one who reformed Bangladesh to make it a role model of development.

"Last time there were 23 parties. This time it is 33. The leftists, the rightists, the progressives and the reactionaries all have come together. Their only goal is to oust Sheikh Hasina," said Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister.

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud questioned if the BNP wants to take the country to Ziaur Rahman's "martial democracy" in the name of state reform.

"Today the country is moving forward, world leaders starting from UN secretary general, president of the United States, president of the World Bank are praising Bangladesh," he told reporters in another programme at his ministry yesterday.

The vice president of the World Bank said that the development progress Bangladesh has made in this critical situation is an example for other countries.

The BNP on Monday announced a 27-point comprehensive outline to bring massive reforms in the country's constitution, judiciary and administration framework if it is voted to power.

The proposals include limiting tenures of prime ministers and presidents to two consecutive terms.