Nur, Reza float new political party 'Gono Odhikar Parishad'

A new political party named – Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad – has been launched by former Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) vice president Nurul Haque Nur and former Gono Forum general secretary Dr Reza Kibria.

The development was announced during a press briefing held at the new party's office in Paltan, Dhaka, on Tuesday.

The convening committee, formed with total 82 members, selected Dr Kibria as the convener and Nur as the member secretary of the party.

The party has set democracy, justice, rights, and national interest as its four core operating principles.

Dr Reza, while addressing the event, said, "We aim to establish proper democracy and ensure the rights of the voters in the country."

Gono Odhikar Parishad Member Secretary Nur echoed Dr Reza.

"This party has been formed to establish the rights of the general people," he said.

Muktijoddha Mancha demanded that the new party and its affiliated student and youth wing be banned, deeming them as "militant, communal and terrorist organisation".

At the same time, they demanded the arrest of Dr Reza Kibria and Nurul Haque Nur for allegedly helping in the communal attacks.

Leaders and activists of Muktiyuddha Mancha blocked the Shahbagh junction of the capital for half an hour from 12 pm to 12:30 pm on Tuesday afternoon to press their demands.

The roadblock caused severe traffic jam in the adjacent areas.