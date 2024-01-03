Number of JS polls candidates increase to 1,970 as dozens get back candidacy

The total number of candidates in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls have increased to 1,970 as 76 people got their candidacy back in recent days after challenging the Election Commission's (EC) decisions to cancel their nominations.

Earlier, the EC had finalised a total of 1,896 people as valid candidates for the upcoming national polls.

According to EC data, of those who won their candidacy back after appealing to the High Court, 55 are independent candidates, 10 are from Ganatantri Party, three are from the Awami League, two each from the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, the Trinomool BNP and Bangladesh Nationalist Movement, and one each from the Bangladesh Congress and Krishak Sramik Janata League.

The 12th JS polls is slated for 7 January. Of the total candidates vying for the parliament, most are AL nominees. With the three new additions, the party now has 266 candidates running for the JS.

In terms of the number of candidates, the Jatiyo Party falls below the ruling party by just one. With 135 candidates, the Trinomool BNP holds the third place. Among the other parties, the National People's Party has 122 candidates, Bangladesh Congress has 96 candidates, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement has 56 candidates.

A total of 28 political parties participating in the polls with1,534 candidates while 436 will contest independently.