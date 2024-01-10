Now new game will start against communalism, corruption: Quader

Politics

BSS
10 January, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 08:13 pm

Related News

Now new game will start against communalism, corruption: Quader

The future of BNP appears bleak because of its politics of mistakes, he said

BSS
10 January, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 08:13 pm
A file photo of Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaking at a political rally. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaking at a political rally. Photo: Collected

Since the game of elections is over now, a new game of politics will begin against communalism, militancy, arson terrorism and corruption, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (10 January).

"The game of elections was ended on 7 January. BNP is a fake party. Its progarmmes, leaders and one-point movement are fake ones...their [BNP] future is only dark," he said while addressing a public rally at Suhrawardy Udyan.

Bangladesh Awami League arranged the rally marking the historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

AL President Sheikh Hasina presided over the rally.

Recalling the home return of Bangabandhu on January 10 1972, the AL general secretary said the hero of the history, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been remembered on this day as Bangladesh achieved its independence as a result of his sacrifice and long pursuit.

Bangabandhu added Bangladesh to the world map, he said.

The AL general secretary said Bangabandhu's daughter, Sheikh Hasina, lit up the stage of today's rally, while she has been elected as the AL's parliamentary party leader.

Sheikh Hasina will take oath as the country's prime minister at Bangabhaban tomorrow, he said attributing the premier as the architect of Bangladesh's transformation and bearer of Bangabandhu's dream.
 
"She is the sun of the east and our beacon of hope. She is the golden resort to our courage. She is the symbol of our extreme courage and bravery," Quader said.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Awami League (AL) / BNP / communalism / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volunteers of Bidyanondo Foundation sorting collected election wastes. Photo: Bidyanondo

Bidyanondo turns Bangladesh election waste into notebooks, bags for 1,000 children

4h | Features
Photo: Jahidur Rahman

Tintin: My childhood friend who inspired me to be a reporter

2h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Jobs any student can pursue before graduation

9h | Pursuit
Teacher evaluations at the university level play a crucial role in ensuring the quality of education, fostering continuous improvement and maintaining accountability within the academic community. Photo: Courtesy

Teacher evaluation in public universities can be a game changer

9h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Spanish clubs income in 2022/23 season

Spanish clubs income in 2022/23 season

1h | Videos
Florida homes are skyrocketing prices because of Messi

Florida homes are skyrocketing prices because of Messi

17m | Videos
More than 10 children losing legs in Gaza every day

More than 10 children losing legs in Gaza every day

2h | Videos
Capital market will not grow without policy reforms

Capital market will not grow without policy reforms

4h | Videos