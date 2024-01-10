Now new game will start against communalism, corruption: Quader

Since the game of elections is over now, a new game of politics will begin against communalism, militancy, arson terrorism and corruption, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (10 January).

"The game of elections was ended on 7 January. BNP is a fake party. Its progarmmes, leaders and one-point movement are fake ones...their [BNP] future is only dark," he said while addressing a public rally at Suhrawardy Udyan.

Bangladesh Awami League arranged the rally marking the historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

AL President Sheikh Hasina presided over the rally.

Recalling the home return of Bangabandhu on January 10 1972, the AL general secretary said the hero of the history, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been remembered on this day as Bangladesh achieved its independence as a result of his sacrifice and long pursuit.

Bangabandhu added Bangladesh to the world map, he said.

The AL general secretary said Bangabandhu's daughter, Sheikh Hasina, lit up the stage of today's rally, while she has been elected as the AL's parliamentary party leader.

Sheikh Hasina will take oath as the country's prime minister at Bangabhaban tomorrow, he said attributing the premier as the architect of Bangladesh's transformation and bearer of Bangabandhu's dream.



"She is the sun of the east and our beacon of hope. She is the golden resort to our courage. She is the symbol of our extreme courage and bravery," Quader said.