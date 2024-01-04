Now Jamaat also calls for hartal on election day

Politics

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 07:21 pm

Related News

Now Jamaat also calls for hartal on election day

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 07:21 pm
Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami
Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami

After the BNP's announcement of a hartal, Jamaat-e-Islami has declared that the party will enforce a 48-hour nationwide hartal covering the election day to press their demand for boycotting the 7 January election.

Starting from 6am on Saturday, the hartal will remain in force until 6am on Monday, according to a press release issued by the party today (4 January).

The party will also organise processions and a mass campaign across the country on 5 January.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Jamaat's acting secretary general ATM Masum said the programmes will be implemented to boycott the election by thwarting all government conspiracies.

Earlier the day, the BNP announced a 48-hour hartal from Saturday morning in protest of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jamaat-e-Islam / Bangladesh politics / Hartal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

11h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

10h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

10h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

2h | Videos
Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

4h | Videos
In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

11h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

10h | Videos