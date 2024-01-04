Now Jamaat also calls for hartal on election day

After the BNP's announcement of a hartal, Jamaat-e-Islami has declared that the party will enforce a 48-hour nationwide hartal covering the election day to press their demand for boycotting the 7 January election.

Starting from 6am on Saturday, the hartal will remain in force until 6am on Monday, according to a press release issued by the party today (4 January).

The party will also organise processions and a mass campaign across the country on 5 January.

Jamaat's acting secretary general ATM Masum said the programmes will be implemented to boycott the election by thwarting all government conspiracies.

Earlier the day, the BNP announced a 48-hour hartal from Saturday morning in protest of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls.