Now Islami Andolon announces rally in Dhaka on 27 July

The Islami Andolon Bangladesh announced to hold a rally in Dhaka on 27 July demanding the resignation of the government.

The political party made the announcement amid political tensions brewing as both the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP have announced programmes in the capital on the same day.

Shahidul Islam Kabir, assistant coordinator of the party's central publicity and media sub-committee, said his party will hold Thursday's rally at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque at 2:30pm.

He said they are going to hold the rally to demand the government's resignation, abolition of the Election Commission, dissolution of the Parliament to address the current political crisis, and establishment of fair and impartial elections under the national government.

The BNP announced a "grand" rally in the capital on 27 July to press home their one-point demand for the government's resignation.

Awami League's affiliated organisations - Jubo League, Chhatra League and Swechchasebak League – will hold a peace rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 3pm on 27 July.