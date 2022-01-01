Now Gonoforum boycotts talks with president on EC formation

Politics

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 03:48 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Gonoforum has decided not to take part in the dialogue, initiated by President Abdul Hamid, over the formation of the next Election Commission (EC).

"We have seen that even if we attend the dialogue, our views or proposals are not evaluated. That is why we have decided not to go this time," said Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain while speaking with The Business Standard.

Party men will be informed about the decision in a meeting to be held in the next couple of days, he added.

"Some proposals will be sent to President Abdul Hamid – which will be finalised in that meeting," Dr Kamal added.

Earlier, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and the Socialist Party of Bangladesh (SPB) had decided not to participate in the president's dialogue.

Both the parties then said that they did not have any good result from the dialogue before and they fear this time will also be the same.

Describing the ongoing dialogue on the reconstitution of EC as "pointless," BNP also decided not to take part in the talks.

An official announcement was made in this regard on 29 December.

