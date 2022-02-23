Now election means murder, horror: GM Quader

UNB
23 February, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 06:07 pm

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Wednesday said the election in Bangladesh has now become a name of killing and horror.

"The electoral system has collapsed in the country. It's now the name of murder and apprehension," he said at a function at the Jatiya Party Chairman's Banani office.

GM Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, said people have lost confidence in voting and they no longer want to go to polling stations.

At the function, former army officer Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Taslim Uddin joined Jatiya Party presenting a bouquet in the hands of GM Quader.

The Jatiya Party chief said the people of the country want to see elections being held in a festive mood.

He said fair elections must be ensured to establish democracy. "People must be made election oriented and a strong election commission is needed in this regard."

GM Quader said people want to know the list of names that the search committee is supposed to give to the president for the formation of the Election Commission. "The proposal given by the search committee should be made public."

He said their party earlier gave a proposal to form the law on the formation of the Election Commission with giving the commission the necessary powers.

"The Election Commission law has been enacted, but the commission has not been empowered. So, the Election Commission has to be dependent on the partisan government," the Jatiya Party chairman observed.

He also feared that it would be difficult for a powerless election commission to hold credible elections.

GM Quader / EC formation

