Now Ashuganj BNP declares Abdus Sattar persona non grata

Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, one of the party lawmakers who recently quit from the 11th parliament, has been declared as persona non grata by Ashuganj upazila unit BNP on Monday.



Ashuganj upazila unit BNP came up with the announcement in a press briefing held at Ashuganj Bazar.



Abdus Sattar has been elected as MP from the Brahmanbaria-2 constituency five times.



Earlier on Sunday, BNP removed Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan from all posts for "violating party decisions and engaging in anti-party activities".



"BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council Member Advocate Abdus Sattar has been expelled following his removal from all party posts, including the primary membership as per section 5(c) of the party constitution," said a press release signed by BNP acting office secretary Sayed Emran Saleh Prince.



The decision would come into effect immediately, it said.



Party sources said the action against Sattar was taken as he bought a nomination paper to contest the by-polls to the Brahmanbaria-2 seat after it fell vacant following his resignation as a BNP MP.



Sattar recently resigned from all the posts of the party, including the chairperson's advisory council member, on personal grounds.



He was first elected MP as an independent candidate from Brahmanbaria-2 ( (Ashuganj and Sarail) in 1979, during BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's tenure, following his failure to secure a party ticket.



He was the founding vice-chairman of the party's Brahmanbaria unit at that time and worked as the president of Brahmanbaria BNP for 28 years.



A lawyer by profession, Sattar won the parliamentary election to Brahmanbaria-2 four more times as a BNP candidate - in 1991, 1996, 2001, and 2018. He was also a state minister during the BNP-led government of 2001-06.



On 11 December, he resigned from the parliament along with other BNP lawmakers as per the party's decision.

