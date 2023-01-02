Now Ashuganj BNP declares Abdus Sattar persona non grata

Politics

UNB
02 January, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 09:59 pm

Related News

Now Ashuganj BNP declares Abdus Sattar persona non grata

UNB
02 January, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 09:59 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, one of the party lawmakers who recently quit from the 11th parliament, has been declared as persona non grata by Ashuganj upazila unit BNP on Monday. 
 
Ashuganj upazila unit BNP came up with the announcement in a press briefing held at Ashuganj Bazar. 
 
Abdus Sattar has been elected as MP from the Brahmanbaria-2 constituency five times. 
 
Earlier on Sunday, BNP removed Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan from all posts for "violating party decisions and engaging in anti-party activities". 
 
"BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council Member Advocate Abdus Sattar has been expelled following his removal from all party posts, including the primary membership as per section 5(c) of the party constitution," said a press release signed by BNP acting office secretary Sayed Emran Saleh Prince. 
 
The decision would come into effect immediately, it said. 
 
Party sources said the action against Sattar was taken as he bought a nomination paper to contest the by-polls to the Brahmanbaria-2 seat after it fell vacant following his resignation as a BNP MP. 
 
Sattar recently resigned from all the posts of the party, including the chairperson's advisory council member, on personal grounds. 
 
He was first elected MP as an independent candidate from Brahmanbaria-2 ( (Ashuganj and Sarail) in 1979, during BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's tenure, following his failure to secure a party ticket. 
 
He was the founding vice-chairman of the party's Brahmanbaria unit at that time and worked as the president of Brahmanbaria BNP for 28 years. 
 
A lawyer by profession, Sattar won the parliamentary election to Brahmanbaria-2 four more times as a BNP candidate - in 1991, 1996, 2001, and 2018. He was also a state minister during the BNP-led government of 2001-06. 
 
On 11 December, he resigned from the parliament along with other BNP lawmakers as per the party's decision. 
 

Top News

BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Shivananda CS. Sketch: TBS

From STEM to STEAM: Education responding to the need of the times

9h | Thoughts
To break the never-ending cycle of macroeconomic crises and to regain its competitiveness, Argentina can draw inspiration from its national football team. Photo: Reuters

Lessons from Argentina's World Cup victory

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A new calendar for the new year!

10h | Brands
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

More war means more inflation

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

41m | TBS SPORTS
Hindi films coming in 2023

Hindi films coming in 2023

1h | TBS Entertainment
Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

2h | TBS World
Targets for export, import, reserve also slashed, inflation hiked

Targets for export, import, reserve also slashed, inflation hiked

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

5
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037
Economy

Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037