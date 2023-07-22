Nothing will be gained through conspiracy: Home minister to BNP

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said the government can only be changed through elections and nothing will be gained from plotting a conspiracy.

hile inaugurating the Police Investigation Center and Liberation War Mural in Manikganj's Harirampur upazila on Saturday, he directed his message to the opposition and the BNP, saying, "Nothing will be gained from plotting a conspiracy."

He also said seeking help from foreigners would not be fruitful for BNP, and predicted that the party would be left alone soon.

"They [foreigners] will also realise very soon that the BNP has moved away from the people," he said.

The minister also expressed his hope that the Election Commission will award a good election to the country.

Presided over by Manikganj Superintendent of Police Muhammad Golam Azad, Benzir Ahmed MP, Tourist Police Additional IGP Habibur Rahman, Dhaka Range DIG Syed Nurul Islam, District Administrator Muhammad Abdul Latif, Zilla Parishad Chairman Golam Mohiuddin were also present on the occasion.