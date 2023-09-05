Nothing safe with Awami League govt: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the ruling Awami League government has instilled a climate of fear in the country.

"This is a fascist government. Neither democracy nor the people are safe under their rule," said the BNP leader during a media briefing after visiting injured BNP members at Samorita Hospital in the capital on Tuesday (5 September).

He alleged that the Awami League is attempting to regain power through nationwide intimidation and the persecution of citizens.

Mirza Fakhrul cited a recent incident to support his claims, referring to a reported attack on an organising committee meeting of Cumilla BNP, led by a local lawmaker's brother.

He claimed that several BNP local leaders had suffered gunshot wounds during the attack.

"The situation has deteriorated to the point where even regional meetings are subjected to armed assaults," he added.

Additionally, present at the event were BNP Chairperson's advisor Monirul Haque Chowdhury, DAB leader Dr. Sirajul Islam, Dr. Sarkar Mahbub Ahmed Shamim, and others."