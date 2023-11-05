Nothing to do with politics: Law minister on BNP leaders' arrests

UNB
05 November, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 04:32 pm

UNB

Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Law Minister Anisul Huq has said the BNP leaders have been arrested for their involvement in criminal activities, not for political reasons.

"They [BNP leaders] were not arrested for political reasons. They were arrested for their involvement in criminal activities. It has nothing to do with politics," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat on Sunday (5 November).

Earlier, the law minister held a meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.

Almost a dozen leaders of the BNP, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Mirza Abbas, the party's vice chairman Barrister Shahjahan Omar. were arrested after the political violence on October 28 that killed a police official and a political activist.

 

