Nothing to be worried about BNP's 10 Dec rally, says Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said there is nothing to be worried about BNP's 10 December rally in Dhaka, noting that it is meaningless if there is no people's support behind any initiative.

Talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said there is a government in the country and the government has a responsibility and an obligation to maintain peace and stability.

"And we will do that. We don't think there will be something big. We are not worried about it at all," he said when his attention was drawn about the travel advisory issued by the British government.

The British government has updated its travel advisory and said political rallies may result in violent clashes, including with law enforcement agencies.

"Political rallies are expected on 10 December 2022 in Dhaka, with potential disruption to transport, communication networks and movement around the city. An increased law enforcement presence in the days surrounding 10 December 2022 is likely. You are advised to avoid all large gatherings, including political rallies," reads the a dvisory.