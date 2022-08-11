Not worried over allies' protesting fuel price hike: Obaidul Quader

Awami League is not worried about the protests by allies against the recent fuel price hike, said the party's general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday.

He said this in response to queries from journalists after an emergency meeting of the party at its central office on Bangabandhu Avenue.

Quader said the partners in the AL-led 14-party alliance have the right to organise their own programmes.

"If they want to do it, they will do it. It doesn't matter," he said when asked about the protest programmes by some alliance partners against the sudden increase in the fuel price amid high inflation.

"Our alliance is an election alliance, it is a strategic alliance. There is no ideal issue here. So why did we have an alliance with the Jatiya Party? You have to think about these things," he said.

Asked whether there was any discussion in the party before the increase in the price of fuel oil, the general secretary said it is up to the government.

These party meetings do not discuss such matters. Officially it is decided by the government and here the head of the Ministry of Power and Energy is the prime minister, he noted.

"This has been done considering the whole global situation," he said reiterating that the government had to raise the price as it had no other option.

The government does not intend to hurt the people, he said. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has assured the price will be reduced as soon as the price of oil falls in the world market," he also said.

Quader said that the AL government had reduced the price of electricity four times in the past.

"There is no such example with BNP. It only talks tall. There was no electricity during their time. There were only pillars, but no electricity. People at that time suffered 13-14 hours of load shedding. Can BNP deny it? Today they talk about electricity. We have provided 100% electricity. This situation (crisis) is due to the world situation today. We will go back on our promise when the normal time comes."