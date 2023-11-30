Not Supreme Party, Hero Alom to contest in JS polls as People's Rights Party candidate

Hero Alom talking to the reporters during Dhaka-17 by-polls held on 17 July 2023. Photo: Collected

Despite making headlines by collecting a nomination paper from the Bangladesh Supreme Party, Ashraful Hossain Alom, widely known as Hero Alom, has decided to contest in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls as a candidate of the People's Rights Party (PRP).

Speaking to The Business Standard (TBS) on Thursday (30 November), Alom confirmed that he filed the PRP nomination paper for Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram) to District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Md Saiful Islam at around 3:30pm today via his personal assistant Sujan Rahman Shuvo.

The popular actor-cum-social media influencer himself was not present on the occasion.

"I will contest with the symbol 'green coconut'," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Alom's personal assistant Sujan told TBS that he collected a nomination form of the Bangladesh Supreme Party for Bogura-4 on behalf of Alom.

However, Azmain Abrar, spokesperson of Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), had said Hero Alom is not a BSP candidate but he has a political party which may form alliance with the BSP.

The Bangladesh Supreme Party received registration from the Election Commission on 10 August this year.

Dr Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari is the founder chairman of the party. The symbol of the party is Ektara.

It has announced to field 121 candidates in the upcoming national election.

Hero Alom came to the limelight in February this year when he stood as an independent candidate for the by-polls of Bogura-4 and Bogura-6 (Sadar). He lost in both seats.

The YouTube star lost the Bogura-4 by-poll by a margin of only 834 votes to Grand Alliance-backed candidate AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen.

Alom rejected the results claiming that the elections were rigged and plagued by irregularities.

In July, Alom again contested in the Dhaka-17 by-polls as an independent candidate. Awami League nominated candidate Mohammad Ali Arafat won the election.

Hero Alom was physically assaulted while leaving a polling centre during the by-polls in Dhaka's Banani area. He was later admitted to a hospital in the city.

Alleging that many fake votes were submitted during the election, he said police failed to do their duty during the Dhaka-17 by-polls.