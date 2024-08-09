Not possible to decide tenure of interim govt immediately: Advisor  Rizwana 

TBS Report
09 August, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 07:50 pm

Syeda Rizwana Hasan. TBS Sketch
Syeda Rizwana Hasan. TBS Sketch

It is not possible to discuss or fix the term of the newly formed 17-member interim government immediately, Forest and Environment Advisor Syeda Rizwana Hasan said today (9 August).

"The reason is – do u want reform? Without understanding that, it is not possible to talk about the term [of the government]. If you don't want reform, then it's a different discussion," she told journalists after an unofficial meeting of the advisors of the government at the State Guest House Jamuna.

"They (students) waged the movement to change the system against corruption. So action must be taken against corruption," she said.

The government's discussion today, however, has primarily focused on restoring law and order, the advisor noted.

She also said, "There is no difficulty when power is in the hands of a democratic government. But if the government is undemocratic, then the law is misused.

"Therefore, discussions have taken place on identifying and removing the provisions of the Cyber ​​Security Act which can be misused."

Also speaking on the occasion, Post, Telecom and ICT Advisor Nahid Islam, also one of the key coordinators of the student movement, said discussions have been held on appointing students as assistant advisors.

"We have nominated experienced and skilled people in our advisory panel, and from the students, two of us [Nahid and Asif Mahmud] have been nominated as advisors. In addition, students will have the opportunity to work as assistants with advisors," he said.

Nahid, one of the youngest individuals to be appointed as an advisor to government in the country's history, also said, "The students are a great strength of our country. With the new government, we also want to give them opportunities to work. For this purpose, discussions are being held with the advisers about creating job opportunities for students by creating the post of 'Assistant Adviser'."

