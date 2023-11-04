Not our job to resolve political crisis with so little time ahead of elections: CEC

The Election Commission (EC) has no mandate to resolve the crisis between political parties given the limited time in hand ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said today.

"The parties should discuss amongst themselves and resolve the crisis, and create a favourable [election] environment," he said after discussions with the parties at the Election Commission building in Agargaon this afternoon (4 November).

Urging the BNP to join the polls, the CEC said, "We expect your participation. Whether anyone likes it or not. You should join. We [the EC] cannot chart the course of how the BNP would join [the polls]."

The opinion of 26 parties out of 44 parties was very positive, said the CEC.

However, he said the election environment was not favourable as some parties could not participate the polls.

A total of 18 parties did not turn up for the Election Commission (EC)'s talks with 44 parties scheduled for today.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal oversaw the discussions taking place at the Election Commission building in Dhaka's Agargaon.

Thirteen registered political parties participated in the dialogue, while nine skipped the first session of talks about preparations for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election, involving all registered parties.

In the second session, nine more skipped while 13 attended.

Speaking about the absent parties, CEC Awal said, "We gave little time for the dialogue. Some parties might have skipped due to the time constraints. If they wish, I will talk to the commission and we will try to sit and listen to them."

He said with the elections two months away, the EC had to move fast.