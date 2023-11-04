Not our job to resolve political crisis with so little time ahead of elections: CEC

Politics

TBS Report
04 November, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 07:35 pm

Related News

Not our job to resolve political crisis with so little time ahead of elections: CEC

He said the election environment was not favourable as some parties could not participate in the polls

TBS Report
04 November, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 07:35 pm
Not our job to resolve political crisis with so little time ahead of elections: CEC

The Election Commission (EC) has no mandate to resolve the crisis between political parties given the limited time in hand ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said today.

"The parties should discuss amongst themselves and resolve the crisis, and create a favourable [election] environment," he said after discussions with the parties at the Election Commission building in Agargaon this afternoon (4 November).

Urging the BNP to join the polls, the CEC said, "We expect your participation. Whether anyone likes it or not. You should join. We [the EC] cannot chart the course of how the BNP would join [the polls]."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The opinion of 26 parties out of 44 parties was very positive, said the CEC. 

However, he said the election environment was not favourable as some parties could not participate the polls.

A total of 18 parties did not turn up for the Election Commission (EC)'s talks with 44 parties scheduled for today. 

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal oversaw the discussions taking place at the Election Commission building in Dhaka's Agargaon.

Thirteen registered political parties participated in the dialogue, while nine skipped the first session of talks about preparations for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election, involving all registered parties.

In the second session, nine more skipped while 13 attended. 

EC dialogue on JS polls: 18 out of 44 parties skip talks

Speaking about the absent parties, CEC Awal said, "We gave little time for the dialogue. Some parties might have skipped due to the time constraints. If they wish, I will talk to the commission and we will try to sit and listen to them."

He said with the elections two months away, the EC had to move fast.

Top News

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / Political Parties / CEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

12h | Panorama
Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From arcade machines to PlayStation: Into the gaming world of the capital

1d | Features
Photo: Reuters

When do we die?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

21m | TBS World
6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

3h | TBS World
The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

1h | TBS World
Women earn about 13 percent less than men!

Women earn about 13 percent less than men!

5h | TBS World