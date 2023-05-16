Not foreigners, people will decide who comes to power: Quader

Politics

BSS
16 May, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 05:22 pm

Not foreigners, people will decide who comes to power: Quader

BSS
16 May, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 05:22 pm
Not foreigners, people will decide who comes to power: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said not foreigners, but the people will decide who comes to power.

"People will decide who will rule the country because we believe in their power," he said while paying tribute to noted actor and valiant freedom fighter Akbar Hossain Pathan alias Farooque at Central Shahid Minar today.

Sheikh Hasina herself said we want to come to power in accordance with the people's mandate, Quader said adding, "If the people want, then we will come to power, otherwise we won't. So, there is no reason for her [Sheikh Hasina] to fear foreigners or local conspirators." 

Responding to a query on the claim made by Mirza Fakhrul that the government is agitated by western countries fearing loss of power, the minister said, "BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul believes western countries would help him and his party come to power."

As a result, the BNP leaders are frequently lobbying with their foreign allies, lodging complaints and also appointing lobbyists in this regard, Quader said.

So, the Awami League has no connection with this, said the minister, adding that even Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has no lobbyists who would help the party come to state power.

Awami League Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Saboor and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, among others, were present on the occasion.

 

