Not feeling any pressure from the international community: Quader

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader interacts with media following a meeting held with US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Wednesday (2 August). Photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has reiterated his firm statement that the party remains unaffected by any international pressure in the run-up to the 12th National Assembly elections.

Speaking during an interaction with journalists at the Awami League central office on Bangabandhu Avenue on Thursday (3 August), Quader emphasised that the party's focus rests on its moral compass rather than external influences.

"Why should we feel pressure? Free and fair elections are our commitment. If you ask about pressure, then we are under the pressure of conscience only," he asserted.

This exchange of views with journalists followed a meeting between Obaidul Quader and the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas that took place today at 11:15am.

Regarding the meeting with the US Ambassador, Quader said they discussed elections without raising any complaints during their conversation.

"No matter who we hold a discussion with, we always emphasise our uniform commitment which is a peaceful election.

"We want free and fair elections. We have told this to everyone. This is our commitment to the people of the country," he said.

The minister noted that the US envoy did not mention anything about the caretaker government, the dissolution of parliament, or the resignation of the prime minister during the meeting. Their primary focus, as emphasised by Quader, remained on the pursuit of transparent, free, and peaceful elections.

Further elaborating on the relationship between the Awami League and the United States, Quader said, "We have friendly relations with America, as well as various dealings. The ambassador came to our party office for the first time today. He came to visit the office."

There has been no discussion on the topic of political dialogue during the meeting that lasted for around an hour, he added.

Quader concluded by stating that the Americans did not offer any advice during the meeting,

Earlier, Obaidul Quader arrived at the Awami League central office around 10:30am. Shortly thereafter, US Ambassador Peter Haas visited as part of the ongoing diplomatic efforts ahead of the 12th national election.