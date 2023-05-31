Not Election Commission’s duty to make any candidate win or lose: CEC

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 06:06 pm

Not Election Commission's duty to make any candidate win or lose: CEC

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 06:06 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

It is not the Election Commission's duty to make any candidate win or lose, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

"The Election Commission has been given a responsibility to ensure the right of voters to vote. That right cannot be infringed upon in any way. There should be no obstacles to casting votes. The Election Commission's responsibility is not to make any candidate win or lose," he said during his address as the chief guest at a briefing with the polling officers of the Khulna city corporation election on Wednesday (31 May).

The CEC said, "There should be no mistrust among people. People should have trust [on the electoral process]. Elections will be free, fair and impartial. Our main focus is the voters so that they can vote properly."

Addressing the presiding officers, he said, "You have the biggest responsibility during the election. Discipline within the polling centre is essential. It is your responsibility to maintain order inside the centre. Don't take this responsibility lightly. You can exercise authority while performing duties if needed. The presiding officer can even stop the polling if they deem fit."

Election Commissioner Brigadier General Md Ahsan Habib Khan (Retd) and Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam were special guests at the briefing. Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury presided over the meeting.

Among others present were Deputy Commissioner Khandaker Yasir Arefin, Returning Officer Md Alauddin, Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, DIG of Khulna Range Police Md Moinul Haque and Superintendent of Khulba Police of Md Mahbub Hasan and others.

Comments

