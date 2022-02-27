Not EC, BNP worried about polls-time govt: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 03:26 pm

Related News

Not EC, BNP worried about polls-time govt: Fakhrul

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 03:26 pm
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. File Photo: TBS
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. File Photo: TBS

BNP is least bothered about the newly-formed Election Commission (EC) as their main worries are about the election-time government, said its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He was speaking at a rally organised by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Kalyan (welfare) Front at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) in the capital on Sunday (26 February).

Fakhrul said, "We are not bothered about the new EC. Our main headache is the polls-time government. If the Awami League government remains in power, then one can be sure that there will be no election."

"Our only demand is that the national polls have to be held under a caretaker or non-partisan government." 

The BNP secretary general said that this government must resign and demanded the formation of a neutral EC under a neutral government.

Among others, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, and Information Affairs Secretary Azizul Bari Helal also spoke at the programme.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / BNP / Awami League / Election Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia’s January current account surplus reached a record high of $19 billion, having more than doubled from the same period in 2021. Photo: Bloomberg

Russia’s years-long quest to quit dollar eases impact of sanctions

2h | Panorama
Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A guide to finding the perfect fit for your body type

2h | Mode
Sailor’s brand new spring collection in the kingdom of flowers. Photo: Courtesy

A nod to Godkhali in Sailor’s Spring’22 collection

4h | Mode
Shaikh Wahid, the CEO and Managing Director of LEADS Corporation Limited. Photo: TBS

LEADing the way: One of Bangladesh’s leading IT companies is gearing up for the future 

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nobody fights for Ukraine

Nobody fights for Ukraine

18h | Videos
English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

20h | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

20h | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused