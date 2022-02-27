Not EC, BNP concerned about polls-time govt: Fakhrul

BNP is least bothered about the newly-formed Election Commission (EC) as their main concern is about the election-time government, said its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He was speaking at a rally organised by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Kalyan (welfare) Front at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) in the capital on Sunday (26 February).

Fakhrul said, "We are not bothered about the new EC. Our main headache is the polls-time government. If the Awami League government remains in power, then one can be sure that there will be no election."

"Our only demand is that the national polls have to be held under a caretaker or non-partisan government."

The BNP secretary general said that this government must resign and demanded the formation of a neutral EC under a neutral government.

Among others, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, and Information Affairs Secretary Azizul Bari Helal also spoke at the programme.

