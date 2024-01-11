Not a coalition partner, JaPa to be the opposition party: Chunnu

Politics

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 08:00 pm

Related News

Not a coalition partner, JaPa to be the opposition party: Chunnu

He also alleged that certain party insiders are trying to make the party controversial by joining hands with those who boycotted the general election

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 08:00 pm
File Photo of Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu
File Photo of Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu

Jatiyo Party is not a partner of any coalition and it will play the role of the opposition in the parliament, the party's General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu said today (11 January).

Talking to reporters at the party chairman's Banani office this afternoon, he also alleged that certain party insiders are trying to make the party controversial by joining hands with those who boycotted the general election.

"The party will take action against them," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also alleged that Awami League had withdrawn the boat symbol candidates in 26 constituencies [during the national election] for its own benefit.

When questioned about the dissatisfaction among the defeated Jatiyo Party candidates, he explained that the party currently lacks funds, making it challenging to provide financial support to the candidates during the elections. 

However, he clarified that the party did not make any pledges to fund any candidate.

Top News

Jatiya Party General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu / Opposition Party / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Serows, nick-named ‘goat-antelopes’, are stocky in build with powerful legs adapted for agile climbing. PHOTO: RALF’S WILDLIFE AND WILD PLACES

A successful serow rescue and release in Bangladesh

5h | Earth
The show that made the small screen huge - The Sopranos. Photograph: Allstar/HBO/Sportsphoto Ltd

You are only as good as your last envelope: 25 years of The Sopranos

9h | Features
There are about 700 shops in Jhutpatti and about 150 scrap stores. The rest sell garment accessories. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Mirpur's Jhutpatti, where nothing goes to waste

12h | Panorama
People stand near bodies of Palestinians at Nasser hospital who were killed during Israeli strikes on Ma&#039;an school east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 5 December. Photo: REUTERS

Win or lose, South Africa's case against Israel matters

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

12m | Videos
95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

1h | Videos
World's best coaches to compete in Asian Cup 2024

World's best coaches to compete in Asian Cup 2024

2h | Videos
LC settlements in December lowest in 37 months

LC settlements in December lowest in 37 months

4h | Videos