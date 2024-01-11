Not a coalition partner, JaPa to be the opposition party: Chunnu

Jatiyo Party is not a partner of any coalition and it will play the role of the opposition in the parliament, the party's General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu said today (11 January).

Talking to reporters at the party chairman's Banani office this afternoon, he also alleged that certain party insiders are trying to make the party controversial by joining hands with those who boycotted the general election.

"The party will take action against them," he said.

He also alleged that Awami League had withdrawn the boat symbol candidates in 26 constituencies [during the national election] for its own benefit.

When questioned about the dissatisfaction among the defeated Jatiyo Party candidates, he explained that the party currently lacks funds, making it challenging to provide financial support to the candidates during the elections.

However, he clarified that the party did not make any pledges to fund any candidate.